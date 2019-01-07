Novatek to embrace NAGRA Connect and TVkey Cloud for next generation TV chipsets

NAGRA Connect and TVkey Cloud bring pay-TV services directly to internet-connected Smart TVs without the need for any external device

Operator branded user experiences featuring instant service activation leveraging standard HbbTV2.0 middleware

Wide range of broadcast, IPTV and OTT service models managed through NAGRA's Security-as-a-Service platform, Cloud.SSP

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - January 7, 2019 -NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, along with Novatek, a leading silicon solution provider, today announced that Novatek's next generation TV chipsets will natively support both NAGRA Connect and TVkey Cloud.

In a first phase Novatek will use a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) based device security framework to support NAGRA Connect, the award-winning converged CAS/DRM solution for connected set-top boxes and smart televisions, protecting broadcast, IPTV and operator-controlled OTT.

In a next phase and as part of its 2020 silicon roadmap, Novatek will additionally onboard silicon support for TVkey Cloud, the next generation Enhanced Content Protection for Smart TVs equipped with market-proven TVkey hardware-based root of trust.

NAGRA Connect and TVkey Cloud are managed from the NAGRA Cloud.SSP Security-as-a-Service platform enabling a wide range of broadcast, IPTV and OTT service models.

"The collaboration with NAGRA is a great partnership as it enables Novatek to provide a robust security solution", said J.H. Chang, Senior Vice President, Novatek. "We look forward to working closely with NAGRA and shortening development cycle for TV brands to launch premium pay-TV services."

"The Smart TV keeps gaining traction as a preferred device for media entertainment. With our portfolio of direct-to-TV content protection solutions, we offer both consumers and service providers a cost-optimized path to a premium and convenient service," said Maurice Van Riek, SVP Content and Asset Security for NAGRA. "We are pleased to welcome Novatek to our Smart TV solution portfolio. This marks an important step in growing the ecosystem of TV manufacturers that enable TV enjoyment directly on the smart TV without additional hardware."

Jointly defined by NAGRA and Samsung, TVkey Cloud leverages the increased availability of internet-connected Smart TVs to combine the security capabilities of the TVkey embedded hardware in the TV with sophisticated security management systems in the cloud.

TVkey Cloud enabled Smart TVs allow consumers to immediately access premium broadcast content on their new Smart TVs through a TV app with the ease of access as the established OTT service providers.

TVkey Cloud is open to a wide ecosystem of industry players, including conditional access vendors and TV manufacturers, and complies with MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection of 4K Ultra HD, HDR and early release content.

NAGRA's CES 2019 showcase will feature the complete line of NAGRA content value protection solutions and include NAGRA Cloud.SSP, NAGRA Connect, TVkey, NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services and NexGuard watermarking at NAGRA's new location in The Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 4, Zeno 4609, from January 9-11, 2019. For more information on NAGRA's CES 2019 presence, please visit our CES minisite (https://dtv.nagra.com/ces).

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/NAGRAKUDELSKI).

About NOVATEK

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. is a worldwide Top-10 fabless chip design company specializing in design, development and sales of a wide range of display driver ICs & SoC solutions to help our worldwide customers to meet their emerging needs for various flat-panel display and smart audio/video applications.

