sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.01.2019 | 18:10
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Imperial X Plc - Result of GM, Name Change & Strategy in Medical Cannabis

Imperial X Plc - Result of GM, Name Change & Strategy in Medical Cannabis

PR Newswire

London, January 7

7 January 2019

Imperial X Plc
(formerly Imperial Minerals Plc)

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Result of GM, Name Change andNew Investment Strategy in the Medical Cannabis Sector

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at 11.00 a.m., all resolutions were duly passed.

As a result of the resolutions being passed, the Company's name has today changed to Imperial X Plc.

The ticker symbol will remain as IMPP.

The Company will now pursue an Investment Strategy in the medical cannabis sector. The Directors believe that the market for products which are based on, or contain, cannabis derived cannabinoids is growing strongly due to the increased awareness of the benefits of cannabinoids to various aspects of health and because of the accelerating trend towards legalising the use of medicinal cannabis products not only in the UK but also in other countries around the world.

A copy of the Circular with further details is available at:

https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 (0)7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796


© 2019 PR Newswire