Imperial X Plc - Result of GM, Name Change & Strategy in Medical Cannabis

7 January 2019

Imperial X Plc

(formerly Imperial Minerals Plc)

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Result of GM, Name Change andNew Investment Strategy in the Medical Cannabis Sector

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at 11.00 a.m., all resolutions were duly passed.

As a result of the resolutions being passed, the Company's name has today changed to Imperial X Plc.

The ticker symbol will remain as IMPP.

The Company will now pursue an Investment Strategy in the medical cannabis sector. The Directors believe that the market for products which are based on, or contain, cannabis derived cannabinoids is growing strongly due to the increased awareness of the benefits of cannabinoids to various aspects of health and because of the accelerating trend towards legalising the use of medicinal cannabis products not only in the UK but also in other countries around the world.

A copy of the Circular with further details is available at:

https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1024283

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

