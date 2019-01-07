Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: Half-year liquidity contract statement 07-Jan-2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ALD Limited company with a capital of EUR 606,155,460.00 Registered office: 1-3, rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot, Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison 417 689 395 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register Paris, January 2nd 2019 Half-year liquidity contract statement for ALD Under the liquidity contract entered into between ALD and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2018: - 86,259 shares - EUR 823,866.41 As a reminder: · the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th 2018 on the liquidity account: - 0 shares - EUR 2,028,739.37 · the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 2,000,000.00 EUR o0o Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ALD: Half year liquidity contract statement Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YLVWEJTDRI [1] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 763835 07-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5aedce1f5fcdfaff12024a644d8688ba&application_id=763835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

