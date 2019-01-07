sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1J1PV ISIN: FR0011289198 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
07.01.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

GLOBAL ECOPOWER: INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Aix-en-Provence (France), January 7th, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) publishes the total number of voting rights and shares, comprising its share capital, as of December 31, 2018.

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
December 31st, 20186,598,1746,598,174

About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56513-gep-cp-07012019-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2019 Actusnews Wire