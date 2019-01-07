GLOBAL ECOPOWER: INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Aix-en-Provence (France), January 7th, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) publishes the total number of voting rights and shares, comprising its share capital, as of December 31, 2018.

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights December 31st, 2018 6,598,174 6,598,174

About GEP

Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.

GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).

GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower

Philippe PERRET

Executive Vice President

Tél.: + 33 442 245 016

contact@global-ecopower.com ACTUS Finance

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations

Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

