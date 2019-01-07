GLOBAL ECOPOWER: INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Aix-en-Provence (France), January 7th, 2019. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) publishes the total number of voting rights and shares, comprising its share capital, as of December 31, 2018.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|December 31st, 2018
|6,598,174
|6,598,174
About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
Contacts
|Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com
|ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
