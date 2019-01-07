(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC)
|Date
|
Total number of
|Total number of voting rights
|December 2018
|
76,266,750
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,266,750
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 74,126,324
Previous declaration
|Date
|
Total number of
|Total number of voting rights
|
November 2018
|
76,265,492
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,265,492
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 74,124,554
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
