Move to position the company as global IoT leader

Bosch to underscore its IoT capabilities with hip-hop and humor

Campaign kickoff on January 7 at the 2019 CES electronics fair in Las Vegas

Head of brand management Boris Dolkhani: "When it comes to the internet of things, all roads lead to Bosch"

"Like a Bosch" is the tagline of a new global image campaign the supplier of technology and services launched at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics fair in Las Vegas, on January 7, 2019. The campaign aims to get the message across that Bosch is the leading provider of connected products and solutions. The main plank of the campaign is a hip-hop video clip featuring a protagonist who is a savvy IoT user. Bosch is entering new territory with its "Like a Bosch" campaign; the decidedly different approach and tone marks a departure for the company, which was founded in 1886. This move capitalizes on a rash of "like a boss" videos and memes that have gone viral on the internet, attracting tens of millions of clicks. These videos feature everyday people who stage bizarre stunts, perform impressive athletic feats, or find their way out of predicaments with technical finesse. The corporate "Like a Bosch" campaign changes a few letters in order to put a fresh spin on this internet phenomenon. The young man in the Bosch video is always on top of things, thanks to connected solutions from Bosch. Smartphone in hand, he operates his car, lawn mower, or coffee machine in a cool, smart, and confident way he's in charge of things "like a Bosch."

Sparking a viral IoT movement

"We've picked up on a global internet sensation and reinterpreted it with a humorous touch," says Boris Dolkhani, head of brand management at Bosch. "Where the internet of things is concerned, all roads lead to Bosch. That's the campaign's clear message." The company aims to spark a viral IoT movement, spreading this message across all the relevant communication channels in order to reach a mass audience. Bosch is counting on its 400,000 or more associates to further the cause by liking and sharing these videos. Further clips featuring products for the two IoT domains of connected mobility and connected living are to follow later in the year. The image campaign created by Jung von Matt, a Hamburg, Germany-based advertising agency, is to be rolled out across digital and social media channels.

A company on the move

Bosch continues to expand its position as a leading IoT company and sold 38 million web-enabled products in 2017. Today, 20 percent of its roughly 27,000 software developers focus exclusively on the IoT. Bosch expects the global IoT market to grow by 35 percent a year to reach an annual volume of 250 billion U.S. dollars by 2020. Those prospects have prompted the company to pursue ambitious goals, and it is now aiming to have internet connectivity in all its electronic devices by that time. Moreover, data-based services will be offered for each device, with artificial intelligence set to play a key role here.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 64,500 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-two percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and by Robert Bosch GmbH.

