Food Processing Suppliers Association: Registration Open for Year's Top Food and Beverage Trade Show-Process Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that registration and housing are now open for PROCESS EXPO, the Western Hemisphere's largest horizontal trade show event dedicated strictly to the food and beverage industry. PROCESS EXPO takes place October 8-11, 2019 in South Hall of McCormick Place in Chicago.

PROCESS EXPO features over 500 exhibiting companies with manufacturing solutions in processing and packaging across all segments of the diverse food and beverage industry. Additionally, the show includes a wide range of show floor activities such as live production line demonstrations in meat, bakery and dairy products, an augmented reality demonstration, timely educational sessions on the show floor addressing critical topics for the food and beverage industry, as well as certification courses in HACCP, preventive controls for animal food, foreign supplier verification, and dairy processing 101 to name just a few.

"This year's show promises to be our strongest ever, featuring several activities that help our audience gain a much better understanding of our technology and how it can best be used to improve production in the plant,' said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. 'Every aisle at PROCESS EXPO will boast experts from all different segments of the industry, providing attendees a value-add they just won't find at other shows. Our exhibitors will be presenting new ideas, insights, and technologies that can help customers gain a competitive advantage. That's why attendees come to PROCESS EXPO as it assists them be more successful in their business.'

'We're excited that registration is finally open,' said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. 'So much work has already gone into building PROCESS EXPO 2019, starting with our Show Committee and the Show Floor Activities Task Force, and now with the Production Line Working Groups, the suppliers that run PROCESS EXPO are invested in making sure that this year's show provides the absolute latest in technology and innovations for the food and beverage industry. We know everyone's time is extremely valuable and, for this reason, have built a program and exhibit floor that truly is the must-attend event of this year.'

For more information on attending the show, please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

