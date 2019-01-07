Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announce private placement financing (see news releases dated December 27, 2018 and January 3, 2019) by issuing 4,158,334 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$623,750. Silver One also wishes to comment on the recent high level of trading activity that has occurred. The Company is not aware of any other specific factors, other than information previously disclosed in its public filings, news releases or statements, which would result in the levels of trading activity and change in the share price recorded in recent days.

Under the private placement, each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a "Warrant" of the Company). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share for a period of three years from the date of the issue of the Warrants.

Directors and officers purchased 134,667 Units under the private placement. The sale of securities to the Company's directors and officers is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as the fair market value of the securities purchased in the private placement by the Company's directors and officers is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued to a finder a total of 20,000 Warrants. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used to conduct drilling on the Peñasco Quemado project in Mexico and for working capital.

The securities issued under the private placement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, any securities issued under the private placement to United States purchasers may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. The Company does not intend to file a registration statement in the United States with respect to the securities issued in the private placement. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States.

The Company announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. ("Wallace Hill") to provide digital marketing services to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, the Company has agreed to pay US$50,000 for the services to be provided for a period of two months. Neither Wallace Hill nor its directors or officers own any securities of the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

