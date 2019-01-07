International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), established an industry-exclusive collaboration with Aryballe, a pioneer in digital olfaction technology based in Grenoble, France, to refine and further develop the flavor and fragrance capabilities and applications of Aryballe's technology in portable, universal odor detection sensors.

"Our passion for pioneering firsts is uniquely aligned with Aryballe's approach to technology," says IFF Chairman CEO Andreas Fibig. "We see exciting potentials for digital scent platforms across our business and look forward to exploring the many possibilities that this device creates for us and our customers."

Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF's Divisional CEO, Scent, said, "Our innovation team is thrilled to work with Aryballe on evolving this innovative device to one that is indispensable to the F&F space. We believe that we are only scratching the surface of its potential for our industry its applications seem virtually limitless!"

This partnership will focus on the development of odor sensing and quality control applications with the goal of creating a platform for applications in the food, fragrance, cosmetics and other industries.

"Our partnership with IFF will enable us to accelerate our technology's development into miniature, affordable olfaction sensors that meet the needs of their unique markets," said Sam Guilaumeì, Aryballe CEO. "We're excited about the growth potential we have together."

Aryballe will be showcasing its expertise and products during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) at the Harrah Hotel from January 8 - 11, 2019.

