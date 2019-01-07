Peter Taunton transitioning to non-executive chairman, New Executive Team to enacting vision for the future

Peter Taunton, founder and CEO of Lift Brands, announced that effective Jan. 1, 2019 he will transition to non-executive chairman of the Lift Brands board, a strategic advisory role.

Current Chief Operating Officer, Tom Welter, will lead Lift Brands as it conducts a thoughtful and thorough search for a permanent CEO.

"We thank Peter for his leadership and dedication to Lift Brands, which has spanned more than 30 years," Welter said. "Peter has distinguished himself in the global fitness arena by licensing multiple brands, innovating in the health and wellness space and focusing on relationships with our global franchise community."

Since 2003, Lift Brands has grown to more than 2,000 franchise locations across 27 countries including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This past year alone, over 100 locations were opened.

"My personal journey has been a remarkable and gratifying one," Taunton said. "I'm extremely proud of the company's growth and the talented leadership team. Building and handing off a company to capable hands is the dream of every entrepreneur. The future for Lift Brands is incredibly bright."

Lift Brands plans to unroll significant changes in 2019, including a focus on functional fitness and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), new club designs and enhanced support of members as they embark on their own fitness and wellness journeys.

In addition to his role on the board, Taunton plans to focus on various philanthropic pursuits. His projects include organizing an annual summer charity concert on Lake Minnetonka benefiting the Peter Taunton Warrior Foundation, launching the Twin Cities Summer Jam Festival and supporting the animal rights mission of the Taasa Lodge in the African Serengeti.

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and Fitness On Demand. With over 1 million members and 2,000 locations globally, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com.

