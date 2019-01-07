TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982), in consortium with MMHE (Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd), has signed a Long-Term Offshore Agreement with Saudi Aramco.

This agreement, valid for 6 years, covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation and installation of offshore facilities for the development of Saudi Aramco's offshore projects.

This agreement builds on the long-term relationship between TechnipFMC and Saudi Aramco, as well as the strong partnership between TechnipFMC and MMHE which has a proven track record of successful project execution and delivery.

In support of this project, TechnipFMC will continue hiring and training Saudi engineers, supporting the on-going Saudization initiative.

Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMC's Onshore/Offshore business, commented: "We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Saudi Aramco and to support their ambitious offshore development program. Along with our partner MMHE, we firmly believe that success is achieved through collaboration and that this agreement, leveraging the know-how and expertise of all parties, will be beneficial to the Saudi industry."

