Dry January Doesn't Need to Be Dull With New Craft Drink, 'Sparklingly Sober'

Kicking off the New Year's resolutions with a spell of sobriety to revitalise? No longer feel punished by the limited range of softies available with the arrival of Sparklingly Sober, the perfect alternative to rosé wine.

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafted in small batches, blending together Scottish water, rhubarb, elderflower, ginger spice and a touch of sparkle, this new adult soft drink offers a similar drinking experience to sparkling wine. Full of flavour, it can be slowly savoured from a gin balloon or champagne flute so it isn't finished well before the round is due, nor are the teeth coated in sugar or stomachs bloated - a common trait from the soft drinks usually on offer. And the most attractive feature, it isn't full of sugar and calories, with each 250ml glass containing only 52 calories; versus 250 calories in most glasses of wine.

Over the last few years, an increasing number of adults in the UK are wanting to reduce their level of alcohol in-take with 1 in 5 adults now going out and choosing not to drink alcohol. This is driven by both the stricter drink driving laws and a move towards healthier lifestyles.

"Unfortunately, the choice on the market, especially in many bars, doesn't excite people so it feels more like a punishment not to be drinking than a positive lifestyle choice. Having our own craft drink manufacturing facility in Scotland gives us the ability to fix that quickly. We set to work on creating a non-alcoholic alternative to rosé wine and it has proven particularly popular with hen parties and baby showers as many of the people joining these events do not want to drink alcohol - Sparklingly Sober fits the bill perfectly," say Craig Strachan and Hannah Fisher, the team behind Sparklingly Sober and "The Start-Up Drinks Lab", their small batch bottling facility outside of Glasgow.

Sparklingly Sober is available in both 330ml and 750ml bottles and is served in bars and restaurants throughout Scotland. For those having a dinner party and entertaining at home, or planning hen parties and baby showers and wanting something a little different, then Sparklingly Sober can be purchased at the online craft drinks shop, Craft 56 (www.craft56.co.uk).

