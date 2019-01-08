US Imaging Selects ReactiveCore's Data Science & Decision Management Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReactiveCore, an advanced technology company, announced an agreement to provide enhanced strategic data services to US Imaging Network (USI), a provider of concierge patient engagement and cost management solutions for high tech imaging to health plans and self-insured employers. ReactiveCore will implement its Smart Data Hub to advance USI's best-in-class patient experience.

ReactiveCore's patented ontology-driven decision intelligence platform will enhance USI's capability to curate and normalize its data under a unified structure ready for high-performance business consumption. The Smart Data Hub will also enable USI's transition to the cloud, a critical enabler of achieving aggressive growth goals and incorporating value-added services.

"USI has been extremely impressed with the advances we have achieved in our core business data processing and analytics with the help of ReactiveCore over the past three years and we look forward to implementing a series of further innovations which will improve our ability to provide a high-value patient experience centered on actionable data insights," said T.J. Modzelewski CEO at US Imaging.

"ReactiveCore is grateful for the opportunity to advance USI's big data foundation. We are confident the Smart Data Hub will not only provide a comprehensive and highly accurate patient 360 but also positions the organization with an agile and scalable capability designed to keep pace with the constantly changing healthcare data landscape," said Kenny Klepper, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at ReactiveCore.

About US Imaging

Founded in 2005, US Imaging is an innovator in high tech imaging site-of-service education and concierge scheduling for patients and physicians with a national client base of over 700 organizations and 5 million covered lives. USI proactively educates stakeholders with quality and cost information to help ensure that care is delivered at the best site-of-service based on the needs of each patient, driving high satisfaction levels.

About ReactiveCore, Inc.

ReactiveCore, Inc. ("ReactiveCore") is an innovative technology company providing decision intelligence through its Smart Data Hub to healthcare and life sciences companies. The patented Smart Data Hub drives continuous business value through its agile data foundation, rules engine and workflow engine configured and supported by proven open source big data technology. ReactiveCore enables the automated curation and normalization of disparate source systems into a single extendable, easily accessible and highly performant graph database supporting innovation at scale. The cloud-native Smart Data Hub overcomes traditional pitfalls of data engineering, warehousing and governance by operationalizing a comprehensive and adaptable ontology healthcare model designed to support the business. This pivotal design and engineering breakthrough encompassed in a single unified platform drastically accelerates the data science discovery to value realization lifecycle.

ReactiveCore was founded by Kenny Klepper, a veteran of the energy and managed care industries and adviser to Government and Industry leadership in large-scale organizational change, and Dr. Michel Dufresne, a leader in innovation with cutting edge technologies. For more information, email info@reactivecore.com or visit www.reactivecore.com.