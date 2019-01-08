Technavio analysts forecast the global potash market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The adoption of precision farming is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global potash market 2019-2023 Precision farming techniques have become fundamental for enhancing agricultural production. Precision technologies such as tractor guidance systems use soil and yield mapping, global positioning system (GPS), variable-rate input (VRT) applications that help farmers gather information on changing field conditions and adjust production practices. Precision farming techniques can improve the economic and environmental sustainability of crop production. Therefore, the growing adoption of precision farming will have a positive influence on the global agricultural industry market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global potash market is the increasing demand for potassium chloride:

Global potash market: Increasing demand for potassium chloride

The global potassium chloride market is growing at an unprecedented rate and is expected to reach 83.34 million tons by 2023. Potassium chloride provides crops with two nutrients, potassium and chlorine, essential for both plants and animals. It is the most concentrated form of granular potassium and the most economic potassium fertilizer. Potassium chloride, along with other nitrogen-based fertilizers, help improve plant yield and quality. As the demand for food is increasing rapidly and there is a high demand for high-yield and good quality crops, the adoption of potassium chloride will increase significantly during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The growing population in APAC and increase in the per capita income are driving the demand for food and agricultural products. Several APAC governments are coming up with subsidies and incentive schemes to increase the production of food products. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in the growth of the global potash market during the forecast period."

Global potash market: Segmentation analysis

The global potash market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (fertilizers, and general industrial), by product (muriate of potash, sulfate of potash, and potassium nitrate, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

