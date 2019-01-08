New Executive to Scale Worldwide Sales Operations Capabilities

Audio Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality, original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media, announced today it has added a new executive to its leadership team. Andy Williams, a seasoned commercial and operational leader, formerly Managing Director of Digital Content Services at ITN Productions, has joined the company as Global Commercial Director.

Williams will report directly to the CEO, Robb Smith, and will oversee a large international sales team responsible for the development and execution of commercial and operational service strategies around the globe, while enhancing the sales capabilities of the regional teams.

"We are capitalising on a huge market opportunity that exists within the global media production industry. Our plans include driving growth in existing key markets, expansion with recently established overseas offices, and adapting our business model, to address the emerging digital media and advertising markets," said Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network. "We recognise that this opportunity requires a qualified and highly-skilled commercial operator and we believe Andy has the experience to oversee the full development of this customer service transformation."

As an industry disruptor, Audio Network provides a seamless experience for clients to quickly and efficiently access and secure global music rights across a catalogue of high-quality, original music from renowned composers, producers and artists. Over the past few years, the company has experienced rapid growth and attracted skilled executives to shape and drive the company's future. "It's such an amazing time to join Audio Network." said Williams, "When you look at their stellar growth, the market potential and the seasoned team that I'll be joining I'm excited to bring my expertise to this global role."

In addition to Williams, Audio Network just recently named music publishing and licensing veteran, Todd King as VP, West Coast in Los Angeles. They have also broadened their international footprint with the formation of Audio Network Japan, in addition to their offices in the UK, USA, Canada, France, Germany, Holland and Australia, and sub-publishing agreements in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Middle East.

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED

Founded in2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms, anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.

