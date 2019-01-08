Two acquisitions in Netherlands merge to create new Big Amsterdam office

Big Group announced today that it has acquired two Dutch marketing and brand strategy agencies, Brandworks and 230V, which have rebranded to form Big Amsterdam an extension of the award-winning agency which has UK offices in London, Newbury and Bath.

230V, founded by Bas Jongerling, Coen Zuijdervliet and Karen Mönnich in 2015, provides strategic creative, brand activation and public relations services and Brandworks, founded in 2014 by Michel van den Houten, supports brands and organisations looking to accelerate or launch their businesses in the Benelux and wider European markets. Having been acquired by Big Group, both will rebrand as Big Amsterdam with Michel van den Houten appointed as Managing Director. The agency focus is on brand activation supported by digital and customer experience services. The acquisition was supported through the assistance of the Netherlands Investment Agency in London and corporate services provided by De Hooge Waerder in Amsterdam.

Nick Scott, CEO of Big Group, stated:

"It has been a long-held ambition to scale our existing award-winning business outside the UK. Big Group has always worked internationally on behalf of our client brands and we see Amsterdam as the opportunity to create the hub that serves our clients across Europe. With Amsterdam's well-deserved reputation for creative excellence and business culture, we felt it was the right location to extend our offering and we are very excited to have such a creative and forward-thinking team on board to work together in Europe and the UK."

Michel van den Houten, Managing Director of Big Amsterdam, said:

The acquisition by Big Group provides us with the data-driven technological backbone that completes our proposition for our customers. We think, create and execute ROI driven brand activation and marketing campaigns and our ethos perfectly matches the Big Group culture in the UK.

Karen Mönnich,Co-Founder of 230V said:

"We have been hugely impressed by the passion, expertise and energy the Big Group team has shown and being part of Big Group means we can provide a fully integrated solution for our clients on an international scale. Besides our mutual can-do mentality, we look forward to creating the best solutions for our client brands and their customers."

ABOUT BIG GROUP

Big Group is an award-winning creative marketing agency founded in 1991. The company is headquartered in London with offices in Newbury, Bath and Amsterdam with a team of over 150 people; it consistently features within the UK's top 50 digital agencies rankings based on turn-over/digital income and voted one of the UK's leading independent agencies in client-side polling conducted by Marketing Week, The Drum, New Media Age and Recommended Agency Register. The company provides services centred around brand experience, creative technology and performance marketing and counts Fortune 500 Brands in the Technology, Finance, Automotive and Retail sectors amongst its clients including Samsung, Mastercard, Hyundai, BT and The North Face.

Contacts:

Ed Riseman, General Manager, Big Group

Tel.: (+44) (0) 207 313 2245

Email: ed.riseman@biggroup.co.uk

Websites: www.biggroup.co.uk www.big-amsterdam.nl