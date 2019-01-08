FIGEAC AERO: FIGEAC AÉRO REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-PME

FIGEAC AÉRO Group (mnemo: FGA) has confirmed that it meets all eligibility criteria for the French PEA-PME tax-efficient investment regime.

In accordance with the French application decree n° 2014-283, dated 4 March 2014, adopted for the application of article 70 from 2014 financial law No. 2013-1278 (29 December 2013), fixing the eligibility criteria, FIGEAC AERO complies with:

having fewer than 5,000 employees, and

having annual revenue of less than €1,500 million or balance sheet assets of less than €2,000 million.

Consequently, FIGEAC AÉRO shares continue to be eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional French Share Savings Plan (PEA).

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AERO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €371 million.



FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr



