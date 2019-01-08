FlowMetric Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlowMetric Life Sciences, is excited to announce that it will be opening its expanded European Headquarters office within the OpenZone campus (www.openzone.it), effective January 28th, 2019. The OpenZone scientific campus, a center of excellence for research and innovation located in Bresso, Italy is fully dedicated to the Life Sciences, has over 7,500 square meters of laboratory space, and hosts 22 companies focused on the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and advanced gene therapy fields.

The new FlowMetric Europe Headquarters will be located within the Zambon OpenZone Campus at Via Antonio Meucci, 3, 20091 BRESSO (MI), a short distance from Milan center city.

Mr. Renold Capocasale, founder and CEO of FlowMetric Life Sciences, is thrilled about the move and commented that "our global business has grown quickly and by relocating to a scientifically innovative and vibrant campus dedicated to the Life Sciences, while also increasing our office and lab space, will allow us to continue to grow our successful full-service flow cytometry CRO."

The new headquarters, containing three laboratories and offices, will be equipped with high dimensional flow cytometry instruments as well as a full tissue culture suite, in order to provide quality flow cytometry and cell sorting services to FlowMetric Europe's European clients in the preclinical and clinical phases of development.

"We have a strong team here in Italy, true experts and industry leaders in the flow cytometry field," notes Mr. Gianluca Carenzo, Vice President of FlowMetric Europe. "This move and expansion is necessary to support our continued client requests for additional global clinical trials in the EU."

The FlowMetric Europe facilities will be located at Via Antonio Meucci, 3, 20091 BRESSO (MI), a short distance from Milan center city.

About FlowMetric Life Sciences

The FlowMetric Life Sciences family of companies is driven to provide Flow Cytometry Solutions in Precision Medicine. FlowMetric and FlowMetric Europe are a full service Flow Cytometry and Cell Sorting contract research organization. The company provides services for global partners in multiple therapeutic areas as well as throughout every phase of pharmaceutical development (preclinical research, non-GLP and GLP Toxicology studies as well as Clinical Phase 0-IV trials). Building on a combined 100 years of expertise in flow cytometry and advanced analysis platforms, FlowMetric Life Sciences adds value across the spectrum of drug discovery, translational research and clinical trials.

About OpenZone

OpenZone is a campus dedicated to Life Sciences created by Zambon to perform research in an approach based on open innovation. Conceived with the mission of creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to promote the exchange of knowledge and give rise to collaborations, the campus now accommodates over 20 companies, including some of the leading biotech, pharmaceutical and advanced gene therapy companies that are strongly oriented towards research and innovation, with internationally known and qualified experts. Thanks to an investment of 60 million Euros, OpenZone will double the existing space and number of laboratories by 2020, to a total area of 37,000 square meters that will provide space for up to 1,200 people.

