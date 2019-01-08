Go All In 'FOR THE LOVE OF IT' With Pepsi

- PEPSI UNVEILS NEW INTERNATIONAL TAGLINE ACROSS ITS TRADEMARK -

- MUSIC COLLABORATION WITH SIMON FULLER'S NOW UNITED -

PURCHASE, New York, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTHELOVEOFIT - Pepsi, the iconic beverage brand with entertainment pop, today unveils a new marketing platform and tagline across its trademark: FOR THE LOVE OF IT. Throughout the year, more than 100 countries around the world will unleash a collection of distinctive FOR THE LOVE OF IT content that champions the cola of today's generation.

"We are confidently celebrating who we are - an iconic brand rooted in entertainment with a refreshing and delicious beverage people around the world love - as well as who our fellow cola lovers are," said Roberto Rios, senior vice president, Marketing, Global Beverage Group, PepsiCo. "FOR THE LOVE OF IT is our rallying cry, proudly saying to go all in for the things you love - from passions and interests like football and music, to unabashedly enjoying one of life's favorite treats - Pepsi."

For decades music has been at the core of the Pepsi brand and FOR THE LOVE OF IT aims to continue this legacy and inspire today's music generation to live their passion. In 2019, Pepsi is once again joining forces with music industry legend Simon Fuller on his latest ground breaking venture: pop group Now United. From China to Brazil and Russia to India, Now United is a new pop concept with 14 singers and dancers from as many countries with millions of followers across social media. The rising stars of Now United will record a refreshed Pepsi jingle and the brand's new musical mnemonic that will act as the heartbeat of FOR THE LOVE OF IT across the trademark.

With the global scale and power of Pepsi, the brand provides emerging talent a global stage to promote their stories, share their art and connect with new and existing fans. Throughout the year while Now United tours the world, Pepsi will create amazing experiences and content with the group and their fans.

"Pepsi has a unique track record in supporting new music talent, as they did when we first worked together on Spice Girls and are doing again with Now United. Their FOR THE LOVE OF IT campaign reflects so many of the positive values which are present in Now United and I know they will inspire and enable the group and their global fan base to embrace their passions like never before," said Fuller.

Throughout 2019, the new FOR THE LOVE OF IT visual identity and jingle will be brought to life through expressive design-led packaging, disruptive out-of-home artwork, and powerful commercials and digital content distinct to each of the brand's offerings, celebrating the pop and fizz of the cola like never before.

Join the conversation online with FORTHELOVEOFIT.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Lee.Rothchild@pepsico.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose - our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804220/PepsiCo_FOR_THE_LOVE_OF_IT.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804221/PepsiCo_FOR_THE_LOVE_OF_IT_Black_Lifestyle.jpg