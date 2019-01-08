CES 2019: TILT Presents "Made in Italy - the Art of Technology"

LAS VEGAS, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Let's Meet the Best of Italian Tech Start-ups

Last year, Italy was represented for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. In January 2019, thanks to TILT, nearly 50 innovative Italian start-ups, many of them focused on Food, Health and Wellness, also have the opportunity to show their achievements on the global market

For the second year in a row, Italy'sTILT (The Italian Technology Lab), a public-private partnership based in Trieste, has sponsored the visit of the Italian mission to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which is held from January 8 to January 11.

The founders of TILT, Teorema Engineering and Area Science Park, together with the collaboration of the Italian Trade Agency, have selected the 50 most exciting Italian start-ups coming from multiple sectors: Food, Health & Wellness, Smart Transportation, Smart Cities, Smart Home, Digital Services and Robotics.

"Our participation has a twofold purpose," explains Stefano Casaleggi, General Director of Area Science Park. "On the one hand, we seek to showcase the best start-ups and to offer a chance to the most promising innovators to explore new markets and get in touch with potential investors, while on the other hand we intend to stimulate and trigger the innovation processes. Start-ups, which are often powered by brilliant and talented young people, can be a catalyst for economic development."

In 2018, the first Italian participation achieved the main objective of offering concrete opportunities of growth for a number of small companies. A good example is represented by the start-up Woolf, which conceived a wearable device able to make driving safer. The young company was awarded the Innovation Award at CES, and then selected by the Borsa Italiana for a business accelerator program.

"Last year," says Michele Balbi, President of Teorema, "we demonstrated that the Italian entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, and the country can generate innovative realities able to compete on the international market. After the success of 2018, a great number of start-ups applied for this year's edition, which allowed us to select the most deserving, benefiting from a broader choice."

The Italian mission at CES is called: "Made in Italy, The Art of Technology", and it can be found at booth 53221, inside the Italian pavilion.

