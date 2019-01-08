sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Tobii and HTC Bring Eye Tracking to Next Generation VR Headset

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii today announced that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into the new VIVE Pro Eye Virtual Reality (VR) Headset. The VIVE Pro Eye and its eye-tracking features will be demonstrated by both companies at the CES 2019 trade show. In the fall of 2018, Tobii announced that it signed an agreement with a leading VR manufacturer. Today, Tobii confirms that agreement is with HTC.

"HTC is one of the most influential companies in the VR industry and this integration firmly establishes eye-tracking as a foundational VR technology. It also demonstrates that Tobii is delivering on our promise to create better devices and better user experiences by adding eye-tracking to the world's leading VR devices," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii.

Tobii (LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth 21618) and HTC will both demonstrate the new headset with integrated eye tracking throughout CES and will show how eye-tracking enables better VR devices and better VR experiences.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Kontakt

Sara Hyléen,
VP of Communications & Investor Relations, Tobii AB,
tel: 070-916-16-41,
e-post: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

Ben Conrad,
VP of Media and Influencers, Tobii Tech,
phone: +1(650)224-6261,
email: ben.conrad@tobii.com

