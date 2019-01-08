Gett Simplifies and Streamlines Reconciliation From all its Payment Providers With SafeCharge

LONDON, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global ride-sharing app company rolls out SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager, a solution empowering efficient reconciliation across four payment partners through matching and reconciliation automation.

SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced an extension of its partnership with Gett - the global on-demand mobility company - to streamline payment reconciliation processes across all its payment partners globally. The company has chosen to rely on SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager to automate the matching of transactions across acquirers, payment gateways, banks and customers, preventing revenue losses due to mismatches or incorrect fee charges.

Gett's on-demand mobility app is available across 120 cities worldwide across the UK, the US, Israel and Russia, allowing millions of customers to reach their destination on a daily basis. With mobility services often resulting in very complex processes involving fare splits, foreign banks and drivers having to be paid for the correct amount, SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager will allow the business to automatically prevent payment mismatches, duplicate billing, invoicing errors and rebate withholding. Thanks to a constant snapshot of account balances for all payment methods in a single, integrated report, Gett has now more control over their revenues to grow the business further.

"We chose SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager because of the company's extensive experience in the payments industry and deep understanding of the pain-points when it comes to the reconciliation and matching of transactions," said Guy Douek, Global Head of Payments at Gett. "At Gett, we process tens of millions of transactions and as such, we need to reconcile information from various banks, gateway providers, corporate banks, acquiring banks and internal systems. SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager has automated the process, freeing up resources from what was a tedious and manual task prone to human error, enabling us to concentrate on investigating and sorting any payment gaps."

"For businesses operating within complex payment scenarios, SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager is the ideal solution to streamline all reporting into a single unified overview, to ensure that all payments have been received correctly and that processing fees are in line with related service contracts," explained Yuval Ziv, CCO, SafeCharge. "Many unforeseen circumstances can negatively impact the reconciliation process, from switching to a new provider, to hidden fees. Our solution is saving our customers thousands of dollars in revenue, putting them back in control of their payments systems."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014.

For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

About Gett

Gett is a global on-demand transportation and delivery company built on a simple idea - "if you treat drivers better, they will treat riders better." Fueled by the very best drivers, Gett sets the standard for quality.

Available in more than 120 cities worldwide, including London, Moscow and New York, Gett is the global leader in the corporate on-demand transportation market. Gett Business Solutions is the only global corporate transport solution, enabling companies and riders to book rides and track expenses worldwide through a single platform. It is already used by more than 20,000 companies worldwide who book and track transportation services in over 1,000 cities and 56 countries.

Gett sells $1bn+ of mobility services per year, half of which is generated in NYC and London. Gett is already contribution-margin profitable across all of its markets and is on track to become operationally profitable globally in H1, 2019. Gett raised more than $700M in total funding, with $300M+ coming The Volkswagen Group. In 2018, Gett officially became a "Unicorn", valued at $1.4 billion.

