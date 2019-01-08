Wavex Technology Announces the Launch of Uniti, a User-Centric Business IT Service

LONDON, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wavex Technology, an award-winning London based Managed IT Services provider have partnered with industry leaders in their respective areas; Microsoft, Qualys, Citrix and ServiceNow to provide businesses with a simple yet comprehensive IT proposition called Uniti.

It is designed to unify a range of services into a single proposition which includes Azure hyper-scale cloud platform and Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service solutions, Citrix to deliver an access anywhere- Windows-10 desktop, and Qualys to provide proactive vulnerability detection across all devices and applications. All this is seamlessly integrated into ServiceNow where Clients also receive their own instance from which they can review all aspects of their IT estate from IT performance dashboards, commercials, licenses, warranties, security alerts and processes.

Here is what Gavin Russell, the CEO of Wavex Technology has to say about the launch:

"I am incredibly excited to be first to market with such an exciting proposition that addresses many of the IT challenges businesses face today- in particular the complexity of IT, the concern over security, the need to access modern productivity tools and confusion around commercials. We firmly believe that IT only delivers real value when it supports a client's business strategy.Our new Uniti platform is designed to do just that."

The Uniti solution provide the following core capabilities:

Virtual Workspace - a familiar Microsoft Office and Windows 10 desktop environment securely accessible from anywhere on any device

Furthermore, migration to Uniti is easy and seamless, with almost zero risk of unplanned outages and clients can perform extensive user-acceptance-testing (UAT) before they choose to go live.

About Wavex

Wavex, founded in 1998, is a leading company providing IT support in London, focused at delivering high-quality, flexible IT solutions to businesses in London. Wavex is known for their innovation and is the company behind APEX an industry-leading IT service management platform.

