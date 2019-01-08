innogy SmartHome and Homematic IP will be compatible soon

More choice of devices and functionality for customers

At the CONNECTIONS Summit at CES an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates the European SmartHome providers eQ-3 and innogy are taking their long-standing cooperation to the next level: in future, they will use a common technological standard, making their systems compatible with each other. This will open up even more options for customers in terms of product variety and possible applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005413/en/

Product Range Homematic IP (Photo: Business Wire)

The first Homematic IP devices can be linked up with the innogy range from summer 2019. Further products from the wide variety of Homematic IP devices by eQ-3 will steadily follow. eQ-3 assures availability and interoperability of Homematic IP at least until the end of 2030 so it is worth looking into the future here.

Customers of Homematic IP will then also be able to operate their devices through the innogy hub if they so wish and control them with innogy's powerful smartphone app with its extremely user-friendly and intuitive interface. The innogy hardware will, in turn, work with the Homematic IP communication standard in the future. innogy customers will feel reassured in the knowledge that they can continue to use their systems as before.

The seamless interoperability of the systems is the next logical step in the collaboration of the two companies that was first established more than nine years ago. innogy by using the "cosIP" protocol and eQ-3 with "Homematic IP" are both already based on IPv6, the next generation of the internet protocol standard. The Homematic IP protocol will be used by both companies in the future.

The two partners ensure a particularly high standard in terms of data efficiency and security. The full innogy SmartHome system has been awarded TÜV certification and Homematic IP is the only smart home platform that has gained VDE certification for its protocol, IT and data security.

Customers also appreciate the market strength of the partners, reflected in the penetration of the German SmartHome market. According to renowned market researcher "Berg Insight" (September 2018), the customer base installed by eQ-3 and innogy in the area of Whole home solutions is larger than the combined share of the next three manufacturers, plus all households with KNX in Europe together.

Printable material as a download at https://news.innogy.com/homematic-ip-and-innogy-smarthome

About innogy SE

innogy SE is a leading German energy company, with revenue of around €43 billion (2017), more than 42,000 employees and activities in 15 countries across Europe. With its three business segments Renewables, Grid Infrastructure and Retail, innogy addresses the requirements of a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world. Its activities focus on its about 22 million customers, and on offering them innovative and sustainable products and services which enable them to use energy more efficiently and improve their quality of life. The key markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as several countries in Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe, especially the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. In renewable power generation, the company is also active in other regions, e.g. Spain, Italy and the USA, with a total capacity of 3.9 gigawatts. As a leader of innovation in future-oriented fields like eMobility, we are represented in the international hot-spots of the technology industry such as Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv and Berlin. We combine the extensive expertise of our energy technicians and engineers with digital technology partners, from start-ups to major corporates.

About eQ-3

eQ-3 is a leading provider of innovative solutions and technologies in the field of home control and consumer electronics. In 2018, eQ-3 has once again been named European market leader in the smart home segment for whole-home solutions by renowned market research institute Berg Insight for the fourth time running. eQ-3's market share with its own systems and OEM products is more than 38% of all installed systems. Its range of over 200 product types is the broadest in the industry and eQ-3 has supplied more than 27 million radio-controlled solutions to over 1.4 million households. The design and product development team with more than 90 developers is based in Leer in north-west Germany. The company operates its own manufacturing facility in Zhuhai in southern China. The ELV-/eQ-3 Group has been family-owned since it was first established. In 2007, eQ-3 AG was carved out from ELV, which was established in 1978, and can thus look back on more than 30 years of experience in the smart home segment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005413/en/

Contacts:

innogy SE

Julika Gang

Spokesperson

T +49 231 438-22 48

julika.gang@innogy.com

eQ-3 AG

Sven Boetcher

Director Marketing

T +49 491 6008 651

sven.boetcher@eq-3.de