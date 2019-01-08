sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 8

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:JOHN MENZIES PLC
Name of scheme:JOHN MENZIES SAVINGS RELATED STOCK OPTION SCHEME
Period of return:From:01/07/2018To:31/12/2018
Balance under scheme from previous return:207,840 ORDINARY SHARES
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
325,037 ORDINARY SHARES
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period1,582,803 ORDINARY SHARES
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 09/10/1998
700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 10/09/1999
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 14/08/2004
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 04/09/2013
1,700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 08/11/2018
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period84,363,714 ORDINARY SHARES
Name of contact:JOHN GEDDES
Address of contact:2 LOCHSIDE AVENUE, EDINBURGH PARK, EDINBURGH, EH12 9DJ
Telephone number of contact:0131 225 8555

© 2019 PR Newswire