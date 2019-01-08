The "Key Insights into the Nordic Passenger Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic Countries Have Set Targets for CO2 Emissions at 80% by 2030 and Planned to Reduce Import of ICE Vehicle at More than 75% by 2025

Industry analysis provides a brief overview of the Nordic automotive industry including its strength, weakness, advantages and disadvantages over other European countries.

It analyses the impact of macroeconomic factors such as regulations, taxation and GDP on passenger car sales. It also provides an overview of the key technological shifts happening in Nordic market, which is expected to be the future focus area for major OEMs.

The study analyses the sales, production and import statistics for Nordic countries. Sales is analyzed by volume for each automaker, to understand the brand performance in each country and by segment, to analyze which car segment has more consumer affinity and future trends.

Production numbers are derived and OEM strategies in car production are analyzed for understanding future production trends. Sales of cars by country are analyzed with major focus on top selling OEM brands.

Light vehicle registration is forecast till 2022 and evolution of leasing trend is analyzed. Leasing is analyzed against the cash/credit purchase to understand the penetration rate of leasing on overall light vehicle market. Also the current and future market prospects on the banning and adoption of EVs/alternate energy powered vehicles are highlighted in this section.

EV outlook section provides detailed analysis of electric vehicle sales in Nordic by country. Best performing brands/models are found for each country and future market prospects are highlighted. In addition, an analysis of sales by segment for PEV is carried out to understand which EV car segment gains more consumer preference and market share.

Status of charging infrastructure development is analyzed by country to map EV sales with infrastructure availability. It also provides an overview on the incentives offered for EVs in Nordic countries. It highlights how National policy and local policy can impact the adoption of EVs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Nordic Automotive Industry Analysis

4. Sales, Production, Import and Segments

5. EV Market Outlook

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Conclusions

