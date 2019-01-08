Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16