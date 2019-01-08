Food Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $85.59 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global food processing equipment market size is anticipated to reach at USD 85.59 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Driven by growing demand for processed and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food products across the globe, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Strict government regulations regarding the hygiene and standardization of food products will further driver the demand for food processing equipment. Increasing demand for meat, poultry, and seafood is also predicted to support the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, growing trend of industrial automation coupled with easy availability of these units will spur the market development. The automatic mode of operation segment led the market in 2017 and is likely to expand further at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements in the processing market. Companies offer automated operational systems for the manufacturing of food processing equipment to have a competitive advantage in the market.

The processing equipment segment is expected to register a CAGR 6.5% in the forecast period reaching USD 45.67 billion by 2025. The pre-processing equipment type is also projected to account for a significant share of the global market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The processing equipment type segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

India was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2017 owing to the large-scale demand for food processing equipment in the region

The U.S. food processing equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% owing to favorable growth opportunities in the region

U.K. is also anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years

Some of the companies in the global market include BAADER Group, GEA Group AG, Buhler AG, Alfa Laval AB, and Tetra Laval International S.A.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, type, application, and region:

Food Processing Equipment Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Semi-automatic Automatic

Food Processing Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Processing Pre-processing

Food Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Bakery & Confectionery Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Beverage Dairy Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable Grains Others

Food Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia U.K. Italy Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East and Africa South Africa



