Innovative underwater technology and lifestyle brand Sublue will debut its intelligent water recreation and exploration products at CES in Las Vegas from 8th to 11th January 2019. Hannah Fraser, a marine and ocean conservationist, will also be on hand to discuss how SublueTM products support her work.

SublueTM products at CES:

WhiteShark Nano, a super smart autonomous underwater robot, is an ideal solution for underwater photography and videography. It uses AI to follow a preset target, whether that is a human diver or marine life, to capture beautiful shots even from a distance.Its 120° wide-angle 4K camera with two LED lights and seven mini propellers with dedicated dynamic control algorithm provide high-quality images and video footage.

Seabow, is the latest generation underwater scooter that pulls users effortlessly through the water. Winner of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, and with an iconic crossbow design it is a must-have for anyone who loves recreational diving. Powerful dual motors with three speeds can run up to 6ft per second (1.8 m/s). It has two mounting options for cameras, lights or weights.

WhiteShark Mix, the world's smallest double propeller underwater scooter and winner of the 2018 CES Asia Innovation Award has an innovative detachable floatation-enhancing accessory for buoyancy control. Perfect for swimming, snorkeling and diving. The dual motors plus dual propellers mean high speeds of up to 5 ft/s (1.5m/s). A built-in action camera mount makes it super easy to capture shake-free footage in the water.

Swii,this intelligentelectronic kickboard enables both adults and kids to have fun in the water regardless of their swimming ability. The dual motors have a safety cutoff feature, to balance excitement with safety, while the ergonomic foam design provides comfort and protection. Users can change speeds and customize their Swii with the built-in LED lights.

To send a strong message about the level of trash in our oceans Hannah Fraser, an underwater performance artist and conservationist, will discuss this issue and how Sublue can help from a water tank filled with trash at the Sublue booth.

Sublue'sTM booth is #25317, Ground Level South Halls 2, Tech East, LVCC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005359/en/

Contacts:

For CES appointments contact

Cecilia Ho:

cecilia@makehoney.com

+44 7948 425 887

press@sublue.com

For more details: www.sublue.com