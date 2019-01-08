Beginners Can Buy and Professionals Can Sell Automated Trading Strategies on the Cryptohopper Marketplace

Cryptohopper, today will showcase the brand new Cryptohopper Marketplace. The Marketplace is a collection of high-performing trading strategies, which people at all skill levels can buy and sell to implement across the exchanges they trade on.

Meet Cryptohopper at CES 2019 in the Eureka Park, Booth 51726. The team, accompanied by HRH Prince Constantijn, will be in the Holland Tech Square alongside 50 of the Netherlands' hottest startups. Cryptohopper will be showing the world why cryptocurrency trading is for everyone.

Beginners on the Marketplace can buy strategies built by professionals on the platform, with over 130 Indicators and Candlestick Patterns. Less-experienced traders can pick and choose strategies to implement across exchanges that they trade on. Once purchased, users' hoppers (bots) will execute the strategy 24/7, because crypto trading never sleeps.

CEO and co-founder of Cryptohopper, Ruud Feltkamp, said: "Originally a cryptocurrency trading bot for professional traders, Cryptohopper has evolved into a platform where everyone can implement trading strategies that professionals use on a daily basis".

He continued: "There is still serious demand from mainstream consumers who are getting into cryptocurrency trading but most do not know or have time to learn technical analysis. They just take a gamble or buy coins to HODL and ignore the trading game that professionals play. Cryptohopper fills this gap by allowing inexperienced users to register, buy a trading strategy from a professional trader and have their trading bot execute trades on their behalf, 24/7."

The ability to buy professional strategies is just one of many features within Cryptohopper's platform to make trading easy, fun and rewarding for everyone, regardless of their experience.Notably, beginners can practice for free with Paper Trading on the Cryptohopper platform meaning users can try out the trading strategies they want to buy with weightless cryptocurrencies (fake digital assets) before they sign up and trade with real digital assets.

About Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper was founded in September 2017 by a Dutch entrepreneur and celebrity, Ruud Feltkamp, and his brother, expert developer Pim Feltkamp. The company is based in Amsterdam but operates globally with 80,000 users worldwide.

