UC Berkeley SkyDeck: New Berkeley SkyDeck Startups to Showcase AI, IoT and Blockchain Solutions at CES

The premier UC Berkeley accelerator brings their biggest group of startups to demo and pitch their products at the international tech show

BERKELEY, CA and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / UC Berkeley SkyDeck , the premier startup accelerator of the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley), is bringing the largest group of startups yet to the buzzworthy Eureka Park area of CES 2019. A total of eight companies from the Berkeley SkyDeck cohort will participate in the tradeshow, highlighting their technology solutions across a wide range of industries including AI, IoT and robotics.

At the Berkeley SkyDeck booth are companies with such technology as headbands that can stimulate your brain, an AI solution that will help end distracted driving, and the first commercial earthquake warning platform to name a few. You'll also find the world's first fully-automated, royalty-free music video solution as well as an approachable sports betting platform powered by blockchain technology. Plus, there will be a demo of the first fully- automated music producer as a service which will seamlessly select, compose, edit, and integrate the perfect AI-generated background music track for any video.

The SkyDeck startups will be showing product demos and pitching their technology from the RAVV booth in Eureka Park. See RAVV booth (Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 1, booth #53130).

"We are thrilled to bring such a broad range of innovative and brilliant companies to CES this year to showcase their extraordinary ideas in front of an international audience," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck. "It's an incredible opportunity to share these amazing solutions that could positively impact our world. Our startups have been working around the clock to prepare to showcase their next-generation ideas on this exciting global stage."

Each day throughout CES, the SkyDeck startups will demo their solutions and present their ideas during special pitch sessions on the booth's stage.

The Berkeley SkyDeck companies attending CES include:

PredictEV

PredictEV helps fans engage with sports betting in a risk-free and approachable way by playing a newly invented social prediction game powered by blockchain technology. PredictEV's technology supports live, in-game predictions with conversational chat, as well as in-depth pre-game analysis. With over half of US states expected to legalize sports betting within 5 years, the PredictEV team is well positioned to leverage the shifting regulatory landscape.

SkyAlert

SkyAlert is already a successful startup detecting, measuring, and reporting seismic activity directly to tens of millions of users in Mexico. Now, in collaboration with the USGS, SkyAlert is bringing the first commercial earthquake warning platform to market in California.

CoolJamm, Inc.

CoolJamm's goal is to fundamentally change the way millions of users create and upload videos, with the world's first fully-automated music producer as a service. The SoundsUp service will seamlessly select, compose, edit, and integrate the perfect AI-generated background music track for any video--on a totally royalty-free basis.

AWAKENS

AWAKENS has built GENOME LINK, a PayPal-type API solution that enables all consumer brands to develop hyper-personalized product lines based on the consumer's DNA data. GENOME LINK is already being deployed across paid pilots with key reference customers. Supported by the Illumina Accelerator, key Berkeley faculty in public health, as well as successful founders from the genomics industry, AWAKENS is becoming the platform that will empower the future of consumer genomics.

SoftRides

SoftRides has built a sophisticated neural network which runs exclusively on the edge, and can end distracted driving using only commodity smartphones. With minimal infrastructure requirements, SoftRides is able to monitor gaze direction, emotional response without streaming any data to the cloud--it can detect a tired driver even if the mobile device is offline. The initial use case is focused on ride sharing, providing different driver monitoring solutions using AI for a safer driving environment.

MONIT Corp

MONIT is bringing data to baby care. Through their patented technology, MONIT has developed a smart diaper capable of improving infant healthcare and helping parents make the right decisions.

MindsDB

MindsDB has experienced founders who've built a software solution to help users answer predictive questions from their existing database, without the need for a data scientist or a machine learning expert. They do this by turning existing databases into predictive tools. TheAI layer sits in between the existing client and the database, which expands the query language so you are able to ask predictive type questions. It automatically does all the work a data scientist would normally do, so you don't have to.

HUMM

HUMM is building a wearable device that accelerates learning and improves multitasking for people who depend on their brains for success.

For more information visit Berkeley SkyDeck at http://skydeck.berkeley.edu/ .

Images available: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TL-yWRhJP4glthl6q_Z71ipnQ-MT1lVy

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

As UC Berkeley's premier startup accelerator, Berkeley SkyDeck is a joint program of the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, the College of Engineering, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research. SkyDeck combines the hands-on mentorship of traditional accelerators with the vast resources of its research university. This holistic partnership is coupled with SkyDeck's unique accelerator program to create a powerful environment for startups. Participating startups have access to more than 150 advisers, 40 industry partners, and a large network of accredited investors who connect SkyTeams to the expertise and capital they need to launch and grow their world-changing innovations. For more information, see http://skydeck.berkeley.edu/ .

