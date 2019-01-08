Technavio's global tissue processing systems market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

The emphasis on proper education and training will be one of the major trends in the global tissue processing systems marketduring 2019-2023. Most laboratory supervisors acquaint the staff about the importance of tissue processing. The inappropriate usage of tissue processing time or making a mistake in replenishing or sequencing of processing reagents can result in the production of un-sectioned tissue specimens that will ultimately have an adverse impact on the patient's treatment and health.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global tissue processing systems market is the growing aging population and chronic diseases:

Global tissue processing systems market: Growing aging population and chronic diseases

The growing aging population, which is prone to chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, is driving the demand for regular diagnostic tests. According to the OECD, the percentage of population aged 65 years in Asian countries is anticipated to increase more than twofold in the next decades to reach 20.5% by 2050. The aging population is highly susceptible to lifestyle diseases, which is one of the leading causes of mortality.

"According to the OECD, the average mortality rate by cancer was over 200 per 100,000 population in 2015, accounting for nearly 25% deaths in the year. The incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to continue with unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, high tobacco and alcohol consumption, and obesity contributing to disease prevalence," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global tissue processing systems market: Segmentation analysis

This global tissue processing systems market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (small-volume processors, rapid high-volume processors, and medium-volume processors) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the small-volume processors segment held the largest tissue processing systems market share in 2018, contributing to over 42% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to surpass the Americas to become the highest shareholder of the market by 2023.

