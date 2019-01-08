IntelliCentrics, owner and operator of the cloud-based SEC3URE healthcare technology platform, announced today the acquisition of UK-based Who Are You Ltd.

"This acquisition is about introducing trusted access into healthcare," said Mike Sheehan, chief executive officer of IntelliCentrics. "IntelliCentrics has been investing in the UK healthcare market for nearly ten years, and we are very excited about the opportunity to bring these two companies together."

Over the past ten years, IntelliCentrics has built an ecosystem of trust connecting healthcare professionals around the world and currently has over 10,000 locations of care registered. With the acquisition, Who Are You customers will transition to the IntelliCentrics' SEC3URE platform, ultimately reducing costs associated from redundant processes.

"By joining IntelliCentrics, not only will costs be reduced for our customers, but the IntelliCentrics technology platform and innovation pipeline addresses what our customers have been asking us to deliver," said Nicola Arcos and Lisa Watts, co-founders of Who Are You Ltd. "We agree with IntelliCentrics, trust has the power to positively transform healthcare."

About IntelliCentrics

With a vision to be the world's trusted solution for trust, IntelliCentrics is a leading platform in vendor credentialing, and in 2018 entered the medical credentialing market. Subscribers submit their data and information to our technology platform where it is processed and verified so it can be trusted. Information is stored and updated on the subscriber's SEC3URE Passport allowing locations to determine whether subscribers are compliant with the highly regulated healthcare industry standards, where compliance is mandatory not discretionary. More than 10,000 locations of care worldwide rely on the service, and our community of healthcare users is almost 700,000 strong. To learn more about the most trusted passport in healthcare, visit IntelliCentrics.com

About Who Are You Ltd.

Who Are You Ltd is a UK-based credential checking service, which brings hospitals and companies together to help provide safer healthcare. The service provided by Who Are You Ltd helps hospitals to ensure that anyone carrying out their work within the hospital is adequately trained and fully compliant with the hospital's designated protocols.

