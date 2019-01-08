Technavio analysts forecast the global waterborne coatings market to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing popularity of nanocoatings is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global waterborne coatings market 2019-2023. With a large number of companies striving to develop differentiated products, the industry is witnessing several innovations in terms of technologies. One such technology innovation is the waterborne nanocoatings. The growing popularity of waterborne nanocoatings can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and durability than other coatings. Halo Matrix-Nano offered by Halo Surfaces is one of the examples of nanocoatings.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global waterborne coatings market is the advantages offered by waterborne coatings:

Global waterborne coatings market: Advantages offered by waterborne coatings

Waterborne coatings are extensively used in metallurgy and metal forming, oil and gas, automobiles, buildings and construction, marine applications, aerospace, and medical and healthcare. These coatings function as primers due to their excellent resistance to heat and abrasion, along with providing superior adhesion. Waterborne coatings are less toxic and flammable because of their low VOC levels and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) emissions. As a result, the demand for waterborne coatings is increasing substantially.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Major vendors operating in the market are increasing their R&D expenditure to improve their product portfolios. For instance, PPG industries have been investing heavily in China and other emerging economies by setting up new production facilities and increasing its workforce. These efforts are likely to boost the growth of the global waterborne coatings market."

Global waterborne coatings market: Segmentation analysis

The global waterborne coatings market research report provides market segmentation by product (water soluble paints, emulsion latex coatings, and water-based alkyd coatings), by end-user (architecture industry, automotive industry, general industry, and wood industry), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for about 42% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the global market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

