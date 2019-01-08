FLSmidth signs contract for cement plant equipment in South America

Press release, Copenhagen, Denmark

Today, FLSmidth has been awarded a contract to deliver equipment for a greenfield cement plant in Paraguay, South America. The contract is valued at more than DKK 350m.

The expected plant start-up is within 24 months and the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2021. The plant will have a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day and will mainly supply cement to its local market. FLSmidth will design and engineer the production line and will deliver energy-efficient equipment for the entire production line, from crushing to packing, while the customer will be in charge of the civil design and construction of the plant.

"The customer needed a state-of-the-art solution to meet the steady demand for cement in this developing region. This contract reinforces our position as the leading supplier of the most productive and energy-efficient equipment and technology for customers in the cement industry who focus on productivity, reliability and sustainability," says Jan Kjaersgaard, President, Cement, FLSmidth.

FLSmidth has received the down payment and the order becomes effective immediately and will be part of the order intake for Q1 2019.

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

