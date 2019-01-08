SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Health and Safety Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005435/en/

Global Health and Safety Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

The increasing spend from the industrial manufacturing sector will drive the category spend growth momentum in the coming years. However, the construction market has emerged being the next key end-user segments due to its high spend potential. The last year recorded investments of more than $350 million by the construction market on health and safety consulting services. Download the free sample of this market intelligence report on health and safety consulting here!

The higher risks of fatalities in the energy sector are acting as catalysts for a high category demand in Europe, which is currently claiming the largest regional share. The aerospace and defense sector in the US is accounting for an incremental spend and is one of the major end-users. APAC is expected to register a boost in the market share because of the growth of industries like growing construction, chemical, and materials.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the health and safety consulting solutions. This health and safety consulting procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for a personalization of this market intelligence report on health and safety consulting.

"One of the best ways to reduce excess spend on health and safety consulting is to limit the number of senior partners in a project. By following this strategy, buyers can significantly reduce category costs since the service cost for each partner is significantly higher than an associate or a manager," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This market intelligence report on health and safety consulting has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

A consistent track record of quality assurance and negligible bottlenecks is highly desirable among service providers

Develop a detailed consultant expenses policy

Purchase the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Health and safety consulting

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our health and safety procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report,Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Organization and Change Management Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Dredging Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005435/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us