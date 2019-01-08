Industrial Transceivers Market Size Worth US$ 3,518.0 Mn by 2027- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recently, Future Market Insights (FMI) published a market report titled 'Industrial Transceiver Market - Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027' Industrial transceivers are most commonly used in the telecommunication, data management & data processing, and industrial automation sectors. The transmitting component as well as the receiving component are integrated into a single housing and are made to share the same circuitry. The resultant component is known as a transceiver. Ethernet, telephony and radio transceivers are some of the common industrial transceiver designs available in the market.

Most of the established industrial transceiver solution providers in the market are offering specialised industrial transceivers for different applications, such as smart grid, lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicles and motor control & drives, among other applications.

The global industrial transceiver market is projected to register at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The global industrial transceiver market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,234.0 Mn by the end of the forecast year 2020, and is expected to continue growing steadily to reach a market value of US$ 3,518.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period. This growth in the global industrial transceiver market can be attributed to an increase in the number of smart city projects and an ever-rising demand for low-power industrial automation.

In the industrial transceiver market report, FMI has segmented the global industrial transceiver market by application, by technology and by region. By application, the industrial transceiver market is segmented into smart grid, renewable energy, power management, electric vehicles, motor control & drives, lighting, telecommunication & data processing and automation. The low assessment and power consumption expenses related to the industrial transceiver technology are motivating industries to procure industrial transceivers. Owing to these factors, the power management applications of industrial transceivers are expected to record the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

On the basis of technology, the industrial transceiver market is segmented into wavelength division multiplexing technology, multi-mode industrial transceivers and single-mode industrial transceivers. Multiple mode-transmissions are supported by the multi-mode industrial transceiver technology and feature a larger core as compared to single-mode and wavelength division multiplexing technologies. This factor is encouraging industries to accelerate the procurement of multi-mode industrial transceiver technology.

With respect to the geographical markets, the presence of a large number of providers of industrial transceiver solutions in the North America region is estimated to enable the North America industrial transceiver market to register a prominent market share by the end of the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of the global industrial transceiver market by the end of the forecast year 2027. The industrial transceiver market in the Latin America region is expected to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The widespread deployment of industrial automation-enabling equipment in the telecommunication and data management sectors is expected to drive the Latin America industrial transceiver market in the coming years.

According to FMI analysis, long-term business contracts and partnerships are estimated to enable the manufacturers and suppliers of industrial transceivers to increase their sales and revenue generation. These business partnerships are also estimated to facilitate the development of new products and technology innovation strategies. The addition of electronic components, which are developed with a focus on customisation requirements, to the product portfolios of companies in the industrial transceiver market will enable them to generate demand for their products and boost their customer base. Texas Instruments Incorporated and Infineon Technologies AG are expected to hold a prominent market share of the global industrial transceiver market during the forecast period. Some market leaders and participants profiled in the global industrial transceiver market report are Fujitsu Optical Components Limited; ZTE Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Cisco Systems; Finisar Corporation; AMS Technologies; Analog Devices, Inc.; MaxLinear; Nordic Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Maxim Integrated; Microsemi; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated and Infineon Technologies AG.

