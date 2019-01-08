SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Managed Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The innovative strides made by the service providers have resulted in the advent of technologies like the knowledge base and autonomic computers. Such technologies are expected to enhance the capabilities of managed services, thereby; driving the category value growth. The boost in the investment done on IT infrastructure by the governments will also act as a catalyst for the category growth in the years to come. Download the free sample copy of this managed services procurement research report.

The cost-effectiveness of the cloud-based segment of the managed services is propelling its demand across the significant end-user industries in the US. To cater to the dynamic requirements of their end-users, the service providers are offering customized solutions, which is also contributing to the overall category growth in this region.

This managed services sourcing and procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Evaluating suppliers based on their level of transparency, especially when it comes to pricing, is a crucial factor for selecting the right supplier," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This managed services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

IT disruption has a high business impact for category stakeholders

Value growth of the category is contributing to the accelerating spend momentum

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Managed services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

