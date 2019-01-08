Lubrizol Performance Coatings Group Introduces New Blog Page

CLEVELAND, January 8, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the launch of a new blog page where experts from its Lubrizol Performance Coatings group will share unique perspectives around market trends, formulation insights and other industry topics.

"The goal of our new blog is to deliver a valuable experience to ink and coating formulators, providing news, information and relevant insights about the markets we serve," shares Mike Heil, communications manager. "Our recognized experts at Lubrizol thoroughly understand these market spaces and have in-depth experience and passion for the technologies we innovate, including resins and binders, dispersants, waxes and specialty additives. By sharing their experiences and insights, we hope to create a resource that sparks new ideas for solving complex application and performance challenges."

New articles will be published to the blog on a regular basis. Visit lubrizol.com/coatings/blog (https://www.lubrizol.com/Coatings/Blog) to read our current articles and network with Lubrizol Performance Coatings on LinkedIn to get notifications when new articles are posted.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, filtration and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

