Cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment is offering a free webinar titled, "The Art of CX Storytelling: How to Craft A Narrative that Powers Effective Customer Experience Initiatives." The webinar was produced in partnership with CXPA, a global non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and cultivation of the customer experience profession.

Storytelling has become critical to the success of CX especially when it comes to translating data into action. In a recent report, Forrester found that "data storytelling not only persuades the analytical part of the brain; it also uses emotion, a key driver of decision making."

In this webinar, InMoment's Simon Fraser, VP Customer Experience Strategy, applies the art and science of storytelling to customer experience, giving CX professionals a powerful tool to supercharge their initiatives.

Tune in to learn how to:

Harness the power of story to affect change

Create emotional and intelligent impact through stories

Structure your stories to audience and objective

Leverage the Voice of the Customer to inspire and persuade less

You can download the free recording here.

