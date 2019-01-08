SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global HR Payroll Processing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Global HR Payroll Processing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increase in employee volumes and the preference for outsourcing complex payroll operations to relevant service providers is accelerating the spend momentum for HR payroll processing category. The current market trends imply that manufacturing, retail, and healthcare are the three critical end-users of HR payroll processing services and, together, account for more than 70% of the total market share. Get access to the free sample copy of this market intelligence report here!

In the US, SMEs account being the significant buyers of HR payroll processing services. It has been observed that companies with an employee strength of less than 10,000 typically utilize payroll outsourcing services that are either hosted or entirely outsourced. The need to reduce complexities associated with regulatory compliance is driving companies in Europe to leverage payroll processing services.

This HR payroll processing services procurement research report answers some of the critical questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"Collaborating with service providers who specialize in offering multi-country payroll processing services can help reduce excess spend,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "Such collaborations allow buyers to expand operations to various countries and avail cloud-based payroll services," added Sumit.

This HR payroll processing services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Regulatory changes pose significant risks to category managers

Increasing demand for MCPO will drive market growth during the forecast period

Increasing demand for MCPO will drive market growth during the forecast period

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: HR payroll processing services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries.

