AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Govind Balu has joined the Company as Chief Analytics Officer. In this role, Mr. Balu is responsible for leading AXIS' data and analytics initiatives globally. He will also lead the Company's Analytics Center of Excellence, which partners with teams across the organization to create and apply digital and data-focused solutions to AXIS' business.

"Govind's hiring is an important part of AXIS Capital's overall innovation strategy," said Eric Gesick, Chief Underwriting Officer at AXIS Capital. "He will lead a range of initiatives including the implementation of advanced analytic modeling techniques such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). These initiatives will bring the transformation into our business model to accelerate underwriting and claims operations, drive digital transformation, differentiate AXIS and enhance our customer engagement and experience"

Added Mr. Gesick, "Govind is a seasoned leader in the financial services industry who brings more than 25 years of experience in data analytics, data strategy, business intelligence, and data management."

Mr. Balu was most recently Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Allstate Roadside Services. There, he was responsible for company's data analytics strategy, building and leading high performing data analytics teams, and implementing analytical capabilities to improve overall company operations, digital transformation, and expand the business growth. Prior to joining Allstate Roadside Services, Mr. Balu worked at both Walgreens Corporation and Bank of America, where he held senior data analytics roles.

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

