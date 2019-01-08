SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Triclosan Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Application of triclosan in various consumer products is triggering a string of health hazards that are adversely impacting the category demand in various end-user industries. However, market trends also reveal that the efficacy of triclosan against gingivitis and periodontics is driving its demand across end-user segments such as oral care. Download the Free Sample of the triclosan market intelligence report here!

The FDA's ban on triclosan-based products in personal care and healthcare industries is severely impacting the category growth in the US. On the other hand, the rising demand from the oral care segment will drive the category growth in North America.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for triclosan. This triclosan procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization

"Purchasing triclosan from developing countries is not an advisable approach as they have weaker regulations. A failure to recognize such products can be risky for buyers as it might increase legal costs,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This triclosan market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Adherence to regulatory nuances is crucial in the triclosan market as it is under constant scrutiny by leading regulatory bodies

Supply assurance is crucial for buyers as this helps the latter to meet their production schedule and minimize inventory holding costs

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Triclosan

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

