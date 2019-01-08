Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - CLS Holdings USA (CSE: CLSH.U) (OTCQB: CLSH), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Cannabis Life Sciences is the developer of a patented extraction and conversion methodology that has potential to increase both yield and quality of cannabinoid oils extracted from cannabis plants.

CLS recently expanded its business strategy to include cultivation, production, and retail dispensaries, through the acquisition of Oasis Cannabis, a Las Vegas based vertically integrated cannabis company. Oasis Cannabis (www.oasiscannabis.com) has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In August 2017, Oasis Cannabis commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

Jeff Binder, Chairman and CEO of CLS, stated: "This is an exciting day for CLS as it opens up an entirely new base of knowledgeable cannabis investors. The company has worked hard to achieve this listing and we are appreciative of the opportunity to have our company listed on such a terrific platform."

