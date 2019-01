Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTCQB: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that on Friday January 4, 2019, GPC received notice from Koch & Gsell AG ("Koch") that Koch and Therapeutic Solutions Group TCI Ltd. ("TCI Ltd.") are in the process of renegotiating certain aspects of their Letter of Intent ("LOI"). There is no certainty that the parties will come to mutually acceptable terms. Gunpowder will provide an update as soon as one is available.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

