sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

113,00  Euro		+1,00
+0,89 %
WKN: 862948 ISIN: FR0000121709 Ticker-Symbol: GRB 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,95
114,55
16:46
114,10
114,40
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB SA
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA113,00+0,89 %