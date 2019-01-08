Regulatory News:

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) reminds that, further to the partnership between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF, SEB S.A.'s liquidity contract entrusted to NATIXIS has been transferred to ODDO BHF on July 2nd, 2018.

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31th, 2018

17 802 SEB shares

2 018 259.03

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30th, 2018:

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at July 2nd, 2018

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 50 169 049 TVA intracommunautaire FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005647/en/

Contacts:

SEB S.A.