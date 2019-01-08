The global robotic injection molding machines market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global robotic injection molding machines market is the improvement in sensors for robots. The sensor technology is being improved with high accuracy and sensitivity. For instance, cobots use sensors, which detect the position of the manufactured object as well as the workers. The manufacturers of sensors have been offering new sensor lines to cater to the requirements of robot manufacturers. For instance, ATI Industrial Automation introduced Axia80 in 2017, which is a new offering in its Force/Torque Sensor product line.

This global robotic injection molding machines marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased use of cobots in the injection molding process as one of the key trends in the global robotic injection molding machines market:

Global robotic injection molding machines market: Increased use of cobots in the injection molding process

Owing to the advances in robotic technologies, the use of cobots in different industrial processes has been increasing. The use of cobots in injection molding processes is growing as they are inexpensive and can perform various tasks. They help in the manufacturing process, complement manual labor in the production process, and work in collaboration with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operations.

"The vendors are focusing on improving the safety features of cobots by improving sensor technologies with increasing stringency on safety standards in industries. The cobots assist manufacturers by providing them the skill of workers and productivity of robots," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics.

Global robotic injection molding machines market: Segmentation analysis

This robotic injection molding machines market analysis report segments the market by end-user (automotive, packaging, consumer goods, E&T, medical devices, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive segment held the largest robotic injection molding machines market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 32% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 46% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. EMEA is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

