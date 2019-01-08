The global asthma spacers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005655/en/

Technavio predicts the global asthma spacers market to post a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global asthma spacers market is the growing demand for respiratory care. Allergy, pollution, and smoking can result in several respiratory diseases such as obstructive airway diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Though COPD is not curable, medical and physical treatments are available to relieve symptoms. The aerosol therapy helps in relieving symptoms by enabling drug delivery directly into the lower airways for either topical or systemic effect. Healthcare practitioners and pharmacists recommend asthma spacers to patients taking Inhaler therapy for uncontrolled asthma and COPD as these devices improve the hand-breath coordination while reducing the side effects of inhaled medication.

This global asthma spacers marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in online retailing as one of the key trends in the global asthma spacers market:

Global asthma spacers market: Increase in online retailing

Owing to the ease of shopping offered by online shopping, this trend has significantly increased. Besides, the prices offered by online stores are usually lower when compared with retail stores because of low overhead costs. Both domestic and international vendors sell their products on online portals such as eBay and Amazon. This helps in the promotion and enhancement of their brands.

"The factors such as the rising Internet penetration and increase in adoption of digital products such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops support online sales. Online retailing also helps in reaching a large customer base. During the forecast period, with the increasing use of asthma spacers, the rise in online retail of these products will facilitate the growth of the global asthma spacers market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment services.

Global asthma spacers market: Segmentation analysis

This asthma spacers market analysis report segments the market by distribution channel (hospital and retail pharmacies and online stores) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hospital and retail pharmacies segment held the largest asthma spacers market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 70% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with more than 50% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005655/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com