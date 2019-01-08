SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Janitorial Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The availability of customized cleaning services is increasing scopes of growth of janitorial services. Improving economic conditions and relaxation of trade laws is resulting in the establishment of new offices and facilities that will consequently create the need to engage the janitorial services. The category demand will further be driven by the provision of time-efficient janitorial services that are the results of the extensive use of technologies and equipment. Request a Free Sample of this market intelligence report here!

In the US, janitorial services is a substantial revenue generating industry accounting for revenue of around $28 billion last year. The availability of customized service packages is one of the critical factors that are driving the category demand in this region. APAC is emerging as one of the biggest markets for janitorial services because of the rising disposable income and rapid globalization in this region.

Insights offered in this janitorial services procurement research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this market intelligence report on janitorial services to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Analyzing the performance quality of the services being delivered is a key criterion for supplier selection. The performance of suppliers can be determined on the number of escalations, resource utilization rates, and service defect rates," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This janitorial services procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Rising labor charges will contribute to category price growth

Changes in technology will negatively impact the business of service providers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Janitorial services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

