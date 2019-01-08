Supermicro Offers Early Shipment Program for Server and Storage Systems with Next-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

Supermicro Early Ship Systems are now available, unleashing the full potential of future innovations including higher application performance, Resource-Savings and more efficient AI acceleration

SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced widespread availability now of Early Shipment Program server and storage systems that customers can validate using next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors which are expected to be officially released later this year.

Supermicro's entire X11 portfolio is optimized to fully leverage the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and future innovations including Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Deep Learning Boost technology to enable more efficient AI (artificial intelligence) acceleration. To get Supermicro Early Shipment Program server and storage systems now, simply visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/x11-scalable and follow the related instructions or talk to your Supermicro sales representative.

Supermicro is aggressively supporting Intel Optane DC persistent memory, which is a game-changing new memory tier delivered on the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Businesses will be able to process data faster and extract more value from their large data sets by having them closer to the processor. Ideal for large data-intensive workloads, Intel Optane DC persistent memory combines affordability, large capacity and native persistence to drive application innovation and explore new data-intensive use cases.

Many Supermicro X11 systems also feature Supermicro's Resource-Saving architecture that disaggregates the CPU and memory as well as other subsystems, so each resource can be refreshed independently allowing data centers to reduce refresh cycle costs and their impact to the environment. When viewed over a three to five year refresh cycle, Supermicro Resource-Saving servers deliver, on-average, higher-performing and more-efficient servers at lower costs than traditional rip-and-replace models by allowing data centers to independently optimize adoption of new and improved technologies.

Also, as the leader in NVMe all-flash server and storage systems, Supermicro's new Petascale line of all-flash NVMe 1U storage servers support next-generation flash technology with the highest storage bandwidth, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance. With these 1U systems supporting up to 1PB of fast low-latency storage with 32 front hot-swap U.2, Intel Ruler, EDSFF and NF1 form factor SSDs, Supermicro offers unprecedented flexibility and choice for high-capacity networked storage applications that require the best latency performance. These systems provide a real time-to-value advantage for data centers running data-intensive workloads.

To learn more about Supermicro's Resource-Saving innovations and commitment to green computing, please visit www.supermicro.com/WeKeepITGreen.

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805383/Super_Micro_Computer_Early_Ship.jpg